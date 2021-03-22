Ski season 2021 ends at Marquette Mountain Resort

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowboarders and skiers got in their last thrill on the hill at Marquette Mountain on Sunday.

The facility announced the Mar. 21 closure as snow continues to melt from the warm temperatures.

People zipped up and down the slopes one final time as the season lifts towards spring.

Marquette resident Britta Carlson took her 4-year-old daughter Bril for her first ride on the chairlift.

“She was slow and steady, made it up the whole way and didn’t move a bit. If ‘Peppa Pig’ can do it, she can do it! We’re excited for next season now that we’ve got the chairlift down...for the whole season, up on the big hill -- not on the bunny hill,” said Carlson.

