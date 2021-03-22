Ryan Report - March 21, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with State Representative Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain).

LaFave, now in his third term, serves Michigan’s 108th State House District, which covers Delta, Dickinson and Menominee counties.

Ryan and LaFave discuss what is currently happening in Michgan’s government and Legislature, including topics of the coronavirus pandemic and proposals for a state wolf hunt.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

