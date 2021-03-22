Power outages in western Gogebic, Ontonagon counties

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Power is out in parts of western Ontonagon and Gogebic counties Monday morning.

As of 7:15 a.m. central time, Xcel Energy’s outage map says there are about 8,000 customers without power. It is expected to be restored around 8:30 a.m. No reason for the outage has been given.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says the communities of Ironwood, Bessemer, and Wakefield are experiencing outages and energy providers are working diligently to solve the problem.

UPDATE: It's an area wide outage. Excel estimates restoration in about an hour and a half or around 8:30 am CST. We... Posted by Gogebic County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 22, 2021

