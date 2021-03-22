MQT Fringe to host ‘Glimpses from Elsewhere’ virtual variety show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new virtual variety show happens this April.

“Mothman has watched over Earth for some time and has grown weary of all the bleak news. With melancholy weighing heavy on his thorax, he wants an escape from these dark times through the comfort of binge-watching content with his dear old friend, Corva, the three-eyed witch. He’s just looking for something new. Just a peek of what else could be. He simply seeks Glimpses from Elsewhere!”

Presented by MQT Fringe, “Glimpses from Elsewhere” is a virtual variety show of short original audio-visual vignettes and more. It’s a collaborative showcase featuring creatives from all walks of life.

“Artists were given full autonomy to explore the outer limits of their creativity,” MQT Fringe said. “The result is an experience of animation, music, poetry, dance, and experimentation to tantalize the senses.”

Glimpses from Elsewhere is streaming on the MQT Fringe website and via Facebook, Instagram and Youtube, on April 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. eastern.

MQT Fringe says it is an immersive community festival for all those adventurous and curious showcasing the unexpected and imaginative; this is a space to step far north of ordinary and into the fringe.

“Our purpose is to provide an accessible platform to create, participate in, and experience art,” the group said in a press release. “We are committed to maintaining low barriers to entry for both participants and attendees. MQT Fringe encourages experiential and non-traditional forms of art through a diverse creative pool of participants. We seek to provide events where anyone can have a transformative experience through art and community.”

Copyright 2021 MQT Fringe Press Release via WLUC. All rights reserved.