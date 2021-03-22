Monday brings a chance of springtime showers to the U.P.

A Northern Plains-based system gradually moistens the previously dry airmass in the Upper Peninsula early Monday, bringing a chance of rain showers first in the western counties then spread eastward into Monday afternoon. Light intensity rainfall is mainly expected from the Monday system due to the contention with the dry air regime, but come Tuesday a Central Plains-based system will arrive packed with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to moderate rainfall chances in the region by midweek.

Cold polar air looks to filter in to the U.P. by Wednesday, resulting in near seasonal temperatures and a transition from rain to snowfall in the region during the second half of the week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, tapering off west by the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and then snow in the evening

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cooler

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; cooler

>Highs: 30s

