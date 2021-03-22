Advertisement

Monday brings a chance of springtime showers to the U.P.

A gradual start to a rainy and sometimes snowy first full week of spring
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Northern Plains-based system gradually moistens the previously dry airmass in the Upper Peninsula early Monday, bringing a chance of rain showers first in the western counties then spread eastward into Monday afternoon. Light intensity rainfall is mainly expected from the Monday system due to the contention with the dry air regime, but come Tuesday a Central Plains-based system will arrive packed with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to moderate rainfall chances in the region by midweek.

Cold polar air looks to filter in to the U.P. by Wednesday, resulting in near seasonal temperatures and a transition from rain to snowfall in the region during the second half of the week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, tapering off west by the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and then snow in the evening

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cooler

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; cooler

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of the car is ticketed for cutting off motorcyclist
Man hospitalized in motorcycle crash
Marquette County sting operation targets human trafficking
File image
Body found in Marinette structure fire
The Blue-Spotted Salamander migrates across Peter White Drive every spring.
City of Marquette closes popular road during evenings to save migrating salamanders
LSSU Hockey wins the WCHA Tournament Championship.
Laker Hockey Wins WCHA Championship, Advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the First Time in 25 Years

Latest News

rain
Active pattern returns to end March
Elevated fire danger continues with winds gusting over 30 mph.
Spring warmth & breeze continues Sunday with clouds in the mix
60-degree highs possible, but dry-windy combo elevates fire danger
Winding up for a warm and breezy start to spring this weekend
breezy
Fire risk to kick off spring