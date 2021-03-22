Michigan Tech University celebrates World Water Day

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In celebration of World Water Day today, the Great Lakes Research Center at Michigan Tech University is hosting a series of events this week.

Planning committee member Joan Chadde welcomes you to register on Michigan Tech’s website to view the free, virtual events.

The presentations relate to the United Nations’ theme of “valuing water”, and include a thesis competition, a youth speaker, and an art show.

“And so here at Michigan Tech we’re looking at how we value water in lots of different ways,” explains Chadde. “From how the community uses water, to how we can express our appreciation and value of water through art and science.”

You can view the full schedule of events and access presentations here.

