MCHD Health Director says COVID-19 variants, vaccine hesitancy are obstacles to herd immunity

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Marquette County Health Department, COVID-19 variants and vaccine hesitancy are the biggest factors preventing herd immunity.

Dr. Bob Lorinser, Medical Director for the MCHD, says approximately 80% of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

“About 30% of people have started or completed their vaccinations of the eligible populations in Marquette County,” said Dr. Lorinser. “We have about 10% signed up. That’s 40%.”

Dr. Lorinser says many in Marquette County are hesitant to be vaccinated. He says some might be residents who have already had the virus.

“People say, ‘I already got COVID, therefore I’m immune,’” Dr. Lorinser said. “No one knows how long-lasting the immunity is from the vaccine or from the natural immunity.”

Dr. Lorinser says having informed conversations about the vaccine might help to convince those on the fence to register.

“It could be a friend, medical personnel, a medical provider, myself from the health department, a nurse, anybody to help you understand some of the facts,” said Dr. Lorinser.

He says the other obstacle in the way of herd immunity is the spread of variant strains of COVID-19.

“We do have proof that one of the variants is up in the U.P., the UK variant,” said Dr. Lorinser.

Dr. Lorinser says so far, the vaccine has worked against all known variants. He also says the UK variant could have major consequences for a county with low vaccination rates like Marquette.

“It’s 50% transmittable, and it might be 25% - 50% more serious,” Dr. Lorinser explained.

Dr. Lorinser says the longer the coronavirus is in an area, the more variants will occur.

“It happens about every two weeks of the virus,” he said. “It only mutates once it’s inside your body. The only way that we can protect ourselves from the variants is to stop the virus from populating.”

Dr. Lorinser encourages Marquette County to continue to mask up, to practice social distancing, and to register for the vaccine.

“If we got to the herd immunity and everybody got the vaccine, we could get back to our normalcy maybe by the middle of summer,” Dr. Lorinser said.

To schedule a vaccination through the Marquette County Health Department, click here.

