Marquette Public Art Commission seeks feedback on final designs for new mural

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new mural will be painted on the basketball court at Hurley Park in south Marquette sometime this summer.

After receiving over 50 applications to paint the mural, the Marquette Public Art Commission (MPAC) chose 3 finalist groups to submit designs. The seven design submissions are available online for the public to view and comment on.

The City of Marquette Arts and Culture Manager Tiina Morin says the winning art group will start painting the mural in July or August.

“We really hope that this will be an artwork of significant merit, it will be a part of the city’s public art collection, it’s gonna add a lot to this community here on the southside [of Marquette],” says Morin.

Morin says a final decision will be made on the design at the next Public Art Commission meeting on April 14th.

To view and submit feedback on the final designs click here.

