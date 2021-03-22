Advertisement

Ghormley named GLIAC North Player of the Week

(WLUC)
By MTU Athletics
Published: Mar. 22, 2021
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech senior Olivia Ghormley has been named the GLIAC North Division Volleyball Player of the Week for the second straight time the league announced on Monday (Mar. 22).

Ghormley led the No. 22 ranked Huskies to a pair of 3-0 sweeps at Saginaw Valley State over the weekend. She hit .432 in the two matches and totaled 23 kills, averaging 3.83 per set. The Oneida, Wisconsin native added an assist, a dig, and a block assist. She had a match-high 15 kills Friday and tallied eight kills on only 13 attempts Saturday.

Ghormley ranks second in the GLIAC with 4.07 kills per set and is seventh with a .313 hitting percentage. She recently moved into fourth place on Michigan Tech’s all-time kills list with 1,388 for her four-year career.

The Huskies are 7-1 this season and wrap up a four-match road trip at Grand Valley State this weekend (Mar. 26-27).

