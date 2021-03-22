Dickinson, Iron students bring awareness to National Drug and Alcohol Fact Week

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Morning announcements at North Dickinson County School are a bit different this week, as March 22 through March 28, 2021, is National Drug and Alcohol Fact Week.

Delaney Kramer, a North Dickinson ninth grader, along with two other students, are relaying Drug and Alcohol facts over the loud speaker for their classmates to hear.

“We’re doing it because we want to help out and we care for everyone,” she said.

Not only are students from North Dickinson School participating in this, but students from Iron Mountain, Norway, Kingsford, West Iron and Forest Park are also doing morning announcements, to go along with these facts.

Tracy Johnson, the Dickinson-Iron Communities that Care coordinator, says every year the National Institute of Drug Addiction hosts this week long event.

“It’s basically shattering the myths of Drug and Alcohol use with the teen brain,” said Johnson.

Student-made public service annexments will also air on a local radio station, WJNR and in the schools.

Emme Massie, a North Dickinson senior and one of the PSA creators, said she hopes her classmates and parents listen.

“Underage drinking, it can actually affect your brain and it can take a toll on your cognitive effects,” said Massie.

Johnson says the message has more pull coming from students.

“We just want to try to start early and give the kids the facts, of course they are going to make their own choices,” she added.

To get more information on National Drug and Alcohol Fact week click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.