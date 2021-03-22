Delta and Menominee county’s largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic held

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta Menominee Counties hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at the Island Resort and Casino. With more than 1400 planned COVID-19 vaccines administered, Public Health says it was the largest vaccine clinic in Delta and Menominee counties.

“We’ve had many clinics at Bay College we’ve done four to 500 people in a day, but this is our largest effort yet,” said Mike Snyder, health officer for Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.

Snyder says getting this many people vaccinated is a good thing for our community.

“The vaccine is safe and it’s affective everyone as many people to get the vaccine as possible. So today (Monday) doing 1400 vaccinations means we’re closer to getting back to normal,” said Snyder.

Monday’s clinic was open to anyone 18 and older. Snyder says several community partners helped with the process.

“Public Health Delta Menominee Counties, OSF Saint Francis Hospital, the Michigan national guard, Hannahville Indian community and also Escanaba and Gladstone schools,” said Snyder.

Nearly 60 people worked the clinic, including volunteer nurses.

“They’re retired nurses that are volunteering their time to come in and administer vaccines and do the observation,” said Snyder.

Public Health plans to hold another COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday at Bay College. If you are interested in being vaccinated, click here to schedule an appointment.

