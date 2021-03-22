Advertisement

Delta and Menominee county’s largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic held

More than 1400 vaccines were administered.
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta Menominee Counties hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at the Island Resort and Casino. With more than 1400 planned COVID-19 vaccines administered, Public Health says it was the largest vaccine clinic in Delta and Menominee counties.

“We’ve had many clinics at Bay College we’ve done four to 500 people in a day, but this is our largest effort yet,” said Mike Snyder, health officer for Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.

Snyder says getting this many people vaccinated is a good thing for our community.

“The vaccine is safe and it’s affective everyone as many people to get the vaccine as possible. So today (Monday) doing 1400 vaccinations means we’re closer to getting back to normal,” said Snyder.

Monday’s clinic was open to anyone 18 and older. Snyder says several community partners helped with the process.

“Public Health Delta Menominee Counties, OSF Saint Francis Hospital, the Michigan national guard, Hannahville Indian community and also Escanaba and Gladstone schools,” said Snyder.

Nearly 60 people worked the clinic, including volunteer nurses.

“They’re retired nurses that are volunteering their time to come in and administer vaccines and do the observation,” said Snyder.

Public Health plans to hold another COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday at Bay College. If you are interested in being vaccinated, click here to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Marquette County sting operation targets human trafficking; new task force created
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A Marquette County resident receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
MCHD Health Director says COVID-19 variants, vaccine hesitancy are obstacles to herd immunity
Power outages in western Gogebic, Ontonagon counties
Driver of the car is ticketed for cutting off motorcyclist
Man hospitalized in Marquette Township motorcycle crash

Latest News

Marquette Area Public School board members meeting
Marquette school district sees an increase in COVID-19 cases and plans budget
Dickinson and Iron County schools participating in Drug, Alcohol fact week
Dickinson and Iron County schools participating in Drug, Alcohol fact week
Iron Mountain VA allowing visitors for veterans
Iron Mountain VA allowing visitors for veterans
Silver Creek Church Easter Egg Hunt is canceled for 2021
Silver Creek Church Easter Egg Hunt is canceled for 2021
31 backpacks getting ready for big pack event for spring break
31 backpacks getting ready for big pack event for spring break