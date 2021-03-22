Advertisement

Chocolay Township Lions Club cancels annual Easter Egg Hunt for 2021

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second year, the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Silver Creek Church in Harvey is canceled. The event is put on each year by the Chocolay Township Lions Club.

Normally, the Easter Bunny would cut a ribbon, and allow kids to start grabbing hundreds of plastic eggs scattered throughout the Silver Creek Church’s backyard. This year, like last, they decided to cancel because of the pandemic.

“We’ve come a long way and I don’t like cancelling things but we don’t want to jeopardize the kids, their parents, their friends that come here, it’s hard, it’s very hard, we want to be careful, we want them to get their shots and we want to be able to do it again,” said Pete LaRue, President of the Chocolay Township Lions Club.

This would’ve been the 20th year for the event. The Lions Club is hoping to hold some similar event in the summer if possible.

