Active pattern returns to end March
A front will move in today triggering a few showers across western counties early in the morning. Then, it stalls overhead with a swath of light showers moving by tomorrow morning. Afterward, an area of low pressure will move in out of the southwest. This will bring a shield of moderate rain starting tomorrow evening through Wednesday. This rain could mix with snow on the west end by Wednesday evening.
Today: A few showers across the west with mostly cloudy skies
>Highs: Upper 40s to upper 50s interior
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers during the morning followed by more rain during the evening
>Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s
Wednesday: Widespread moderate rain, some mix in the west
>Highs: Mainly 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Continued 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool
>Highs: More 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a chance of rain/snow mix
>Highs: 30s
