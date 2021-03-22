Active pattern returns to end March

A front will move in today triggering a few showers across western counties early in the morning. Then, it stalls overhead with a swath of light showers moving by tomorrow morning. Afterward, an area of low pressure will move in out of the southwest. This will bring a shield of moderate rain starting tomorrow evening through Wednesday. This rain could mix with snow on the west end by Wednesday evening.

Today: A few showers across the west with mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Upper 40s to upper 50s interior

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers during the morning followed by more rain during the evening

>Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s

Wednesday: Widespread moderate rain, some mix in the west

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Continued 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: More 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a chance of rain/snow mix

>Highs: 30s

