31 Backpacks prepares “Big Pack” for kids

“That’s what we’re here for, to make a difference,” said Melissa Maki.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - By the time they finish their work, 31 Backpacks volunteers will have covered the entire church floor at Glad Tidings with items for donation.

While the group normally focuses on keeping kids fed over the weekend away from school, things are a little different this time.

“If you’re running short on food and other necessities for two days,” said 31 Backpacks President Melissa Maki. “Imagine what a long break would be like for these students.”

The “Big Pack” event is more focused on families and provides many household items as well.

On Monday, the volunteers will be packing over 700 kitchen garbage bags full of donations.

“The busses will be here tomorrow in the morning to pick up,” said Maki. “They take them back to the school districts and distribute from there.”

Donations are distributed anonymously to protect family and student identities.

“There have been some kids that graduated and said I was part of your program,” explained Maki. “You can’t take advantage of an education if you don’t have the nutrition.”

31 Backpacks is made possible by volunteers like MTU Student Ben Agnello.

“It’s a fun way to kind of give back a little bit of your time to the community,” said Agnello. He said he is glad to help out since he will be living here for a few years for school.

If you want to donate to 31 Backpacks, Maki said monetary donations are best as they can be used to directly buy goods at the non-profit company’s discount rate.

