Wildcat Women’s Soccer Topples Davenport

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer team earned their first win of 2021 when they visited Davenport University Sunday and took a 4-2 victory in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference matchup.

WASTING NO TIME

Caroline Halonen scored her second goal of the season for NMU, just three minutes into the game, off a corner kick from Brooke Pietila.

BACK-TO-BACK

Isabelle Brusilow was able to score a goal off her own rebound to put the Wildcats up 2-0. Just over a minute later, in the 24th minute, Pietila found the back of the net for NMU.

‘CATS ON TOP

The host team was able to get on the board in the 31st minute to cut the score to 3-1. Seven minutes after the Panthers’ goal, the Wildcats were able to take advantage of Davenport’s own goal to go up 4-1.

Only one more goal would be scored in the match, a goal from DU, in the 4-2 win for the visiting NMU Wildcats.

STAT LEADERS

In goal, Shenae Kreps posted one save for NMU.

Both Halonen and Brusilow notched one goal, while also having two shots on goal. Pietila scored a goal on her lone shot and also dished out an assist.

Three other Wildcats took shots in the contest as Brenna Musser (1), Isabela Cardoso (3), and Chloe Holt (1) each made attempts.

UP NEXT

NMU now heads to the Superior Dome to take on the rival Huskies of Michigan Tech in the Wildcats’ first home match of 2021. The GLIAC tilt kicks off at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

