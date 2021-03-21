U.P. craft shows are back in full swing; how the coronavirus pandemic affected U.P. vendors

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Handmade bird houses, locally roasted coffee, seasonal wreaths, and more.

For the first time since October, small business owners and vendors gathered at the Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds for the Spring Bling Craft Show.

Now, it’s more important than ever to shop local, Event Coordinator, Tara Bruce, said.

“All the small businesses did hurt and many of them did have to close. It’s hurtful for Michigan and a lot of the vendors and crafters do rely on this for their income.”

And it’s crafters like John Pietrantonio, who said last year’s long list of canceled craft shows affected his finances heavily.

“I’m used to doing twenty to thirty shows a year. I’m lucky if I did two or three shows last year.”

But Pietrantonio said this weekend’s show was busy. Just yesterday morning, his table was completely packed with bird houses. Now, he’s nearly sold out.

And along with other vendors, like Nancy Nelson, the demand is high.

“I started out with 90 wreaths and 50 of them went yesterday. So, I had to go and make more wreaths last night,” Nelson said.

The TV6 Spring Craft Show is currently scheduled to be held at the Ruth Butler Building April 16-18.

For more information on getting a booth or visiting upcoming craft shows, visit the Craft, Vendor and Flea Market Shows with Tara Bruce Coordinator Facebook page.

