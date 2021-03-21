Spring warmth & breeze continues Sunday with clouds in the mix
Elevated fire danger continues with winds gusting over 30 mph.
High pressure progressing towards Lake Ontario continues to enforce an overall warm and dry pattern into the Upper Peninsula. The southerly wind component strengthens over the region as a Northern Plains-based system approaches closer to the U.P. Areas of dry vegetation, especially with little to no snow depth remain at an elevated wildfire risk from the windy condition Sunday -- any outdoor open burning is discouraged. Cloud cover increases from west to east with a chance of rain showers beginning in the evening.
Rain chances spread towards the eastern counties into Monday.
A trailing frontal system from the Central Plains extends the precipitation episodes out to Thursday -- with the potential for snow showers in the U.P. Wednesday and Thursday.
The temperature trend looks to stay at or above normal for the next seven days.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of evening rain beginning in the western counties; warm and breezy
>Highs: 50s (lower 60s in western locations, coolest east)
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain
>Highs: 50
Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain
>Highs: 40s
Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy
>Highs: 40
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of show showers then tapering off late; cooler
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Partly cloudy
>Highs: 30s
Saturday: Partly cloudy
>Highs: 40
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.