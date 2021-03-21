Advertisement

Spring warmth & breeze continues Sunday with clouds in the mix

Elevated fire danger continues with winds gusting over 30 mph.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
High pressure progressing towards Lake Ontario continues to enforce an overall warm and dry pattern into the Upper Peninsula. The southerly wind component strengthens over the region as a Northern Plains-based system approaches closer to the U.P. Areas of dry vegetation, especially with little to no snow depth remain at an elevated wildfire risk from the windy condition Sunday -- any outdoor open burning is discouraged. Cloud cover increases from west to east with a chance of rain showers beginning in the evening.

Rain chances spread towards the eastern counties into Monday.

A trailing frontal system from the Central Plains extends the precipitation episodes out to Thursday -- with the potential for snow showers in the U.P. Wednesday and Thursday.

The temperature trend looks to stay at or above normal for the next seven days.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of evening rain beginning in the western counties; warm and breezy

>Highs: 50s (lower 60s in western locations, coolest east)

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of show showers then tapering off late; cooler

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 40

