Record-Breaking Night for NMU Men’s Swimming to Close NCAA Swim and Dive Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WLUC) - It was a historic day for the Northern Michigan University Men’s Swim & Dive team at the 2021 NCAA DII Swim and Dive Championships as they had two swimmers break records and, as a team, finished at a modern-era high for the program.

RECORD BREAKERSThe day began with Ondrej Zach earning a national runner-up finish in the 1650-yard freestyle. His mark of 15:10.35 broke the NMU and Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference records.

Roberto Camera also stood at the No. 2 spot on the podium due to his performance in the 200-yard breaststroke. His time of 1:56.52 broke the NMU school record that he set earlier in the day in the preliminary race.

Both student-athletes earned All-America honors for their second-place finishes.

HONORARY ALL-AMERICA

Thibault Auger picked up an individual Honorary All-America honor in the 200-yard backstroke, touching the wall at 1:47.52 for 15th place.

RELAY

The 400-yard freestyle relay of Camera, Zach, Felipe Lemos, and Auger earned Honorary All-America honors for their 13th place finish. The team had a time of 3:08.41.

TEAM RESULTS

A total of 127 points earned the men’s team 12th overall. The position is the highest for the program at the NCAA DII Swim and Dive Championships since the team was reinstated in 2015. The previous best was 18th.

Mandy Baird’s two All-America performances in the diving events, earning 25 points, placed the women’s team 18th at the conclusion of the meet.

SEASON FINALE The Wildcats concluded the post-season at the championship event. NMU will return to the PEIF pool for their Spring Scrimmage exhibition on Friday, April 16th at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.