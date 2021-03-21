“Ready, set, shave”: Marquette barber shop hosts head-shaving fundraiser in the fight against youth cancer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pete’s Barber Shop paired up with the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation for Marquette’s first “Shave for the Brave” fundraiser Saturday.

Volunteer Tim Eagan said he’s been organizing the events for 12 years.

“I wanted to start it here in Marquette because I know what a giving, caring community this is and I thought this would be a perfect place to introduce St. Baldrick’s,” he said.

And it was introduced in one of the city’s longest operating hair salons.

“I just think it’s a great cause that can help the kids out. If anybody’s ever had anything like this in their family, they (St. Baldrick’s Foundation) know exactly how you feel,” said Pete’s Barber Shop Owner and Barber Jim Bissonnette.

Saturday’s turnout included community members and local law enforcement from Michigan State Police and Marquette County Sheriff.

“And one of them even traveled up from Manistique to see the local guys from the post in Negaunee...he donated and shaved as well,” added Eagan.

The fundraising event provided a chance to support childhood cancer treatment and research -- and to spread awareness with your freshly bald head.

“(Saturday) alone, I’d say we probably raised about a thousand dollars. People just saw it advertised earlier this week and they cared enough to come by today and just drop off donations,” Eagan said.

The next head-shaving fundraiser is on Wednesday, Mar. 24 at 6:00 p.m. (EDT) at the City of Marquette Fire Department.

Learn more about St. Baldrick’s and support the cause locally HERE.

