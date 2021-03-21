Advertisement

No. 1 seed Baylor beats Wisconsin 76-63 to reach Sweet 16

Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) drives on Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first...
Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) drives on Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Davion Mitchell scored 16 points and spearheaded a dominant defensive first half, helping top-seeded Baylor to a 76-63 win over Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 2021 bracket has been filled with surprises, the latest by lovable Loyola Chicago over Illinois. The victory for the Baylor Bears, the top seed in the South, came a couple of hours after Illinois became the first top seed in the tournament to lose, a victim to Loyola Chicago.

The ninth-seeded Badgers were attempting to topple a No. 1 seed in the second round for a third time, joining the 2000 team against Arizona and the 2017 squad against Villanova.

The Badgers hit eight 3-pointers, but so did the Bears, and Wisconsin had 13 turnovers to only four for Baylor and failed to register a steal. Micah Potter had 10 points and 10 boards for Wisconsin.

Not long after the Illini became the first No. 1 seed to bow out, the Bears looked every bit a Final Four favorite in the first half, smothering Wisconsin with the type of defensive pressure they played before a late-season COVID-19 pause.

