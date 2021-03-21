Advertisement

Marquette library celebrates World Poetry Day

Peter White Public Library in Marquette.
Peter White Public Library in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library sends the community on a musical journey to celebrate World Poetry Day.

The virtual event, coordinated by the library’s adult programming coordinator, Martin Achatz, takes place on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marquette poet and musician Ronnie Ferguson and musician Michael Waite will perform their work on Peter White’s Facebook page live.

Ferguson said his hopes are for everyone to share their poems and creative pieces in the comment section during the event. He says it’s a great way for everyone to connect.

“When I wasn’t going outside very much, at least I had this community,” Ferguson said. “So, I’m hoping it will provide that community for some people that can come and hang out and be able to kick back and hopefully enjoy the show and hopefully share.”

You can visit Peter White Public Library’s website to view the performances at any time.

