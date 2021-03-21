Man hospitalized in motorcycle crash

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision with a passenger vehicle Saturday night in Marquette Township.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened Saturday, at 9:13 P.M. on U.S. 41 West near Brickyard Road.

Sheriff’s officials say the driver of the car was at fault, for failing to yield the right of way. The driver is an 18-year-old Menominee, Michigan man.

No names have been released at this time.

The teenager was driving a 2011 black Ford Fusion. He was making a Michigan U-turn, just east of the Brickyard roundabout, when he turned in front of a green 2007 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by a 30-year-old Portage man. The driver of the motorcycle hit the rear-end of the car. That resulted in the motorcyclist being ejected and launched into the air off the bike.

He was the only person on the motorcycle and was wearing a helmet. He was taken to UP Health System Marquette with non-life threatening injuries. His condition is unknown. The driver of the car and his passenger were not reported injured.

The motorcycle sustained disabling damage. The car had only minor damage.

The 18-year-old Menominee man was ticketed for failure to yield. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were Marquette Township Fire and Rescue, UP Health System Marquette EMS, Michigan State Police, Marquette City Police and Marquette Detailing Towing Service.

