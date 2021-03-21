Advertisement

Laker Hockey Wins WCHA Championship, Advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the First Time in 25 Years

LSSU Hockey wins the WCHA Tournament Championship.
By LSSU Athletics
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (WLUC) - With a 6-3 victory, the No. 17 Lake Superior State hockey team won the 2021 Western Collegiate Hockey Association Postseason Tournament to earn the program’s first ever WCHA Championship and secure an automatic bid into the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey National Tournament. The Lakers earned the Jeff Sauer Championship Trophy as the program won a conference championship for the first time since the 1994-95 season and have advanced to the national tournament for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

The Lakers defeated the Northern Michigan Wildcats by a final score of 6-3 on Saturday, March 20 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center in Mankato, Minn. Ashton Calder led the team with a hat trick while Dustin ManzBrandon Puricelli, and Jacob Nordqvist each tallied a goal in Laker victory. Goaltender Mareks Mitens backstopped the team with a 25 save effort in the championship win.

MORE TO FOLLOW...

The Lakers next opponent will be unveiled tomorrow night Sunday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST in the NCAA Selection Show, airing on ESPNU. The 16-team field for the National Tournament will be set during the show including the four regional brackets and which teams will be placed in each location. The Lakers will watch to find out who they are playing and at which of the four predetermined regional locations (Loveland, Colo.; Fargo, N.D.; Albany, N.Y.; Bridgeport, Conn.).

