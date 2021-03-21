Advertisement

Ironwood women’s clothing store holds Bra Burn

Event held to spread breast cancer awareness and release any negative feelings from 2020
Women burn bras while spreading breast cancer awareness
Women burn bras while spreading breast cancer awareness(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - It is a sight people do not normally see every day: women putting their old and uncomfortable ill-fitting bras into a trash can and burning them.

On Saturday, a Bra Burn was held outside Cup It in Ironwood to help spread breast cancer awareness. Store owner Tieheena Lemerond says the proceeds would help cover the costs of traveling for treatments of two local women currently battling the disease.

“I have met them personally and have talked with them extensively,” Lemerond said. “I know their stories, and this is going to help them a great deal. They’re very, very grateful.”

Before the burning, women were given the option to write messages to release any negative feelings they had from 2020. One by one, they threw their bras into the fire and felt some form of relief. Jessie Boggetto tossed at least three of those bras.

“It felt like I was releasing bad vibes for whoever didn’t burn their own,” Boggetto said.

While people were burning bras to raise breast cancer awareness and write away the negativity, one participant says, for her, Saturday’s event was much more than that.

Last year, Brittney Koberstein survived a sexual assault. What she wrote in her bra was powerful.

“It is not okay to touch women without their consent, whether they are sober or drunk,” Koberstein stated. “You always need the ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to get the approval of it.”

Koberstein was emotionally overwhelmed after tossing the bra away.

“I felt a great deal of relief writing that message and burning it away,” she said. “Hopefully, some of the terrors of it will be erased.”

As for Lemerond, she hopes to do this event again. She also reminds Koberstein, those battling breast cancer, and women everywhere that no matter what, they are fierce and incredible.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette County sting operation targets human trafficking
The Blue-Spotted Salamander migrates across Peter White Drive every spring.
City of Marquette closes popular road during evenings to save migrating salamanders
Vaccine clinic at Munising Memorial Hospital
Vaccine clinics are seeing a decrease in appointments since eligibility opened to young adults
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Mugshot for Anthony Robert Rodriguez.
Fugitive arrested in Kincheloe following police pursuit

Latest News

Driver of the car is ticketed for cutting off motorcyclist
Man hospitalized in motorcycle crash
The first St. Baldrick’s Foundation event in Marquette kicked off Saturday at Pete’s Barber Shop.
“Ready, set, shave”: Marquette barber shop hosts head-shaving fundraiser in the fight against youth cancer
Ironwood food pantry
Food pantry in Ironwood distributes goods to those in need
Queen City Running Company hosts group running sessions
Marquette shoe store restarts group running sessions