Ironwood women’s clothing store holds Bra Burn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - It is a sight people do not normally see every day: women putting their old and uncomfortable ill-fitting bras into a trash can and burning them.

On Saturday, a Bra Burn was held outside Cup It in Ironwood to help spread breast cancer awareness. Store owner Tieheena Lemerond says the proceeds would help cover the costs of traveling for treatments of two local women currently battling the disease.

“I have met them personally and have talked with them extensively,” Lemerond said. “I know their stories, and this is going to help them a great deal. They’re very, very grateful.”

Before the burning, women were given the option to write messages to release any negative feelings they had from 2020. One by one, they threw their bras into the fire and felt some form of relief. Jessie Boggetto tossed at least three of those bras.

“It felt like I was releasing bad vibes for whoever didn’t burn their own,” Boggetto said.

While people were burning bras to raise breast cancer awareness and write away the negativity, one participant says, for her, Saturday’s event was much more than that.

Last year, Brittney Koberstein survived a sexual assault. What she wrote in her bra was powerful.

“It is not okay to touch women without their consent, whether they are sober or drunk,” Koberstein stated. “You always need the ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to get the approval of it.”

Koberstein was emotionally overwhelmed after tossing the bra away.

“I felt a great deal of relief writing that message and burning it away,” she said. “Hopefully, some of the terrors of it will be erased.”

As for Lemerond, she hopes to do this event again. She also reminds Koberstein, those battling breast cancer, and women everywhere that no matter what, they are fierce and incredible.

