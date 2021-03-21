Advertisement

Food pantry in Ironwood distributes goods to those in need

By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was distribution day for an Ironwood food pantry.

During the mid-morning, volunteers at the Union Station Food Program put together boxes of food for people who are less fortunate. Donations are accepted every day.

Volunteers even travel outside of the Ironwood area to bring back donated food .

Those in need of food can stop by the Union Station Food Program every Saturday.

“I can’t believe all of the generosity and kindness that people have,” said the program’s director, Roger Kolehmainen. “It is so rewarding a lot of times to help people who are in need, and they are so appreciative.”

Kolehmainen says the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will distribute goods in Ironwood on April 15th.

