Dome Sweet Dome: NMU Men’s Soccer Bests Eagles 4-3

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University men’s soccer collected their first win of the year with a 4-2 win over Ashland University in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play.

DOUBLING UP

The Wildcats took an early lead as they scored just over four minutes into the match. Sophomore Ryan Palmbaum took a shot from over 30 yards deep and snuck it past the keeper on the right side.

Palmbaum would score again 27 minutes later to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead. His second goal came from a free kick from the left side of the field, which traveled into the left side of the net for the score.

ANOTHER ONE

An own goal gave the Eagles their first mark on the board with 32 seconds left before the half.

NMU scored the first goal of the second half on a Palmbaum to Kaffie Kurz connection. Palmbaum sent the ball from right to left to Kurz who was just entering the box. Kurz then kicked the ball across the field into the right side of the net for the 3-1 lead.

GAME WINNER

Ashland was able to even up the score with two goals coming within five minutes. The goals made the game even at 3-all at the 67-minute mark.

NMU scored the game-winner in the 71st minute to capture the victory. The Eagles’ keeper came out of the net to defend a cross but Brady Kronenburg was able to keep possession for the Wildcats. With the goalie out of the net, Kronenburg sent the ball to the middle of the right side where a shot from Emanuele Ancione went into the net for the game-winner.

STAT LEADERS

NMU outshot Ashland 17-14 in the contest, including a 9-6 advantage in the first half.

Kurz had a team-high six shots while Palmbaum added four. Ancione, Casey Miller, and Kronenburg aided the Wildcats’ effort with two shots each while Keegan Schmidt added one.

Goalie Alex Weaver celebrated his birthday by collecting six saves and his first win of the season.

UP NEXT

NMU and Ashland now both sit at 1-2-0 on the year. The Wildcat’s next two matches are on the road. The first comes Sunday at Purdue Northwest and the second will be Saturday, April 3 at Upper Iowa.

