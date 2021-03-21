Body found in Marinette structure fire

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Marinette firefighters responded to a structure fire Saturday on 1215 Main Street in the City of Marinette and discovered a dead body.

According to the Marinette Police Department, firefighters arrived at a building completely up in flames. As the firefighters entered, the body was found.

Authorities will not release the name of the person until a positive identification has been made and the family has been notified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Marinette Fire Department, Marinette Police Department, Marinette County Medical Examiners Office, Menominee Fire Department, Town of Peshtigo Fire Department and City of Peshtigo Fire Department among several other first responders responded to the scene.

