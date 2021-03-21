Advertisement

Body found in Marinette structure fire

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Marinette firefighters responded to a structure fire Saturday on 1215 Main Street in the City of Marinette and discovered a dead body.

According to the Marinette Police Department, firefighters arrived at a building completely up in flames. As the firefighters entered, the body was found.

Authorities will not release the name of the person until a positive identification has been made and the family has been notified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Marinette Fire Department, Marinette Police Department, Marinette County Medical Examiners Office, Menominee Fire Department, Town of Peshtigo Fire Department and City of Peshtigo Fire Department among several other first responders responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of the car is ticketed for cutting off motorcyclist
Man hospitalized in motorcycle crash
Marquette County sting operation targets human trafficking
The Blue-Spotted Salamander migrates across Peter White Drive every spring.
City of Marquette closes popular road during evenings to save migrating salamanders
LSSU Hockey wins the WCHA Tournament Championship.
Laker Hockey Wins WCHA Championship, Advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the First Time in 25 Years

Latest News

Power outages in western Gogebic, Ontonagon counties
The facility announced the Mar. 21 closure as snow continues to melt from the warm temperatures.
Ski season 2021 ends at Marquette Mountain Resort
Vendors at the Spring Bling Craft Show
U.P. craft shows are back in full swing; how the coronavirus pandemic affected U.P. vendors
Peter White Public Library in Marquette.
Marquette library celebrates World Poetry Day