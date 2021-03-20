Winding up for a warm and breezy start to spring this weekend

High pressure system situated near Lake Huron continues delivering mostly clear skies and warmth to the Upper Peninsula for the first weekend of spring. But winds are expected to pick up in speed Saturday with southerly gusts over 25 mph -- forceful air development as a Canadian Rockies-based cold front approaches the Great Lakes region. The combination of high wind speeds, low relative humidity and a reducing snowpack elevates the fire danger risk this weekend in the U.P. -- any type of open burning is discouraged and avoid burning dry brush.

An approaching cold front Sunday night spells the end to the drying trend with rain chances beginning in the western counties and then U.P. wide into Monday morning. The moisture flow is expected to continue into midweek as a trailing system from the Central Plains produces a mix of rain and snow over the U.P. into Wednesday. Snow chances also possible early Thursday.

Saturday, first day of Spring 2021: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy

>Highs: 50s (lower 60s in western locations, coolest east)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and then increasing clouds in the afternoon; chance of evening rain beginning in the western counties; warm and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of show showers then tapering off late

>Highs: 40

Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 30s

