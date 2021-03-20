Two All-America Awards for Wildcats on Day Three of NCAA Swim and Dive Championships

BIRGMINGHAM, Ala. (WLUC) - Two student-athletes on the Northern Michigan University Swim & Dive team earned All-America honors at the 2021 NCAA DII Swim and Dive Championships while two more swimmers and a relay team earned Honorary All-America honors.

ALL-AMERICA AWARDS

For the women, sophomore Mandy Baird earned her second All-America award of the meet with a fifth-place finish in the three-meter dive. She finished the event with 458.40 points.

Sophomore Roberto Camera earned his first All-America award of the meet with an eighth-place finish in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke. He touched the wall with a time of 54.12 in the final.

HONORARY ALL-AMERICA

Two individual Honorary All-America awards were given to Wildcat swimmers on day three of the event.

Ondrej Zach earned the honor with a 14th place showing in the men’s 500-yard freestyle. The senior’s finals time was 4:30.24.

Junior Felipe Lemos was given the second Honorary All-America award of the day for NMU for his performance in the 200-yard butterfly. He placed 12th with a time of 1:48.33.

RELAY

Erikas Kapocius, Zach, Thibault Auger, and Lemos placed 10th in the 800 freestyle relay and in 6:50.40. Their position earned them Honorary All-American honors.

TEAM RESULTS

The men’s team moved up one spot to 12th place with a total of 83 points. The women’s team remains in 15th place with 25 points with only one diver present.

UP NEXT

The NCAA Championships end tomorrow. The day starts Saturday at 11 a.m. and all the action from the CrossPlex Complex in Birmingham, Alabama can be seen on live video and results on the NCAA website.

