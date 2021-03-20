Spring Bling Craft show begins Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Spring Bling Craft Show begins at the Escanaba fairgrounds Saturday morning.

From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until four p.m., vendors will be set up in the Ruth Butler Building. Admission is $2 and everyone is required to wear a mask.

Door prizes will be given away every hour and all vendors will be given a water bottle, one of which will have a gift card inside.

This is the first of three scheduled craft shows in Escanaba this year.

“I do coordinate a few different craft shows during the year. There is also a July one that is going to be coming up this summer during a HOG event, a big event at the fairgrounds. As well as an October fall harvest and trick or treat show,” said Tara Bruce, event coordinator for the Spring Bling Craft Show.

Vendors will be selling everything from baked goods to tumblers and hair accessories.

