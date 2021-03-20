No. 24 NMU volleyball collects ninth win in a row

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 3-0 victory for the No. 24 Northern Michigan University volleyball team over Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) foe Lake Superior State University on Saturday afternoon kept the team’s hot streak going.

NMU volleyball has now won nine-consecutive contests.

After suffering a sweep yesterday, the Lakers were prepared to open the first set. A Lizzy Stark kill got the Wildcats on the board first before a 5-0 run by LSSU gave them an early lead.

NMU rallied back to tie the game at 5-5 with a run of their own which began with a Meghan Meyer kill and ended with a Hailey Wickstrom block.

Later in the opening set, a 6-0 run and later a 7-0 run opened up the Wildcat lead to 10, which they would carry to the end of the set.

For the second day, an Angelina Negron kill secured the first frame win for NMU, 25-15.

In set two, the Wildcats jumped out to an early 7-2 lead after a run that ended with an Ania Hyatt kill.

In the later part of the frame, the Lakers showed some fight and tied the set 21-21. The scare from the home team did not phase NMU as they took a 4-0 run to the 25-21 win.

The set-winning run featured kills from Wickstrom and Jacqueline Smith along with two errors from LSSU.

Set three felt like a continuation of the previous one as the Wildcats jumped out to another early lead, going up 10-4 off a 5-0 run. Wickstrom had a kill to lead off the run with back-to-back blocks from Stark to close it out.

The closest the Lakers got was 10-6 on a service ace as NMU would follow that up with a 5-0 run which included kills from Hyatt, Smith, and Alli Yacko.

An Evynn Layshock kill ended the final set 25-14 in favor of the Wildcats to take a 3-0 match win.

Smith finished with 12 kills which were a match-high. The freshman also added 12 digs.

Yacko led the defensive effort for NMU with 14 digs.

Lauren Van Remortel did a great job at facilitating the Wildcat offense with her 30 assists.

NMU remains on the road to continue their GLIAC road swing. The Wildcats travel to Davenport University to face the Panthers on Friday, March 26 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.