Marquette shoe store restarts group running sessions

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City Running Company is back to hosting group running sessions every Tuesday and Thursday.

Everyone will meet at 6 p.m. at the shoe shop. Runners will run along the 7-mile bike path at Lower Harbor.

All abilities and paces are welcome. Masks must be worn before and after the runs.

There will also be a long distance run on Saturday mornings for those preparing for marathons.

“We missed this being together,” owner, Kevin Thomsen, said. “So now the ability to put those things together, be together with some friends, meet some new people and get some exercise and stay healthy, get some fresh air, it’s good for us.”

Participants are welcome to store their personal belongings at the shop while running.

The athletic shop will be hosting its Queen City Half Marathon on July 31.

More information about each run can be found on the Queen City Running Company’s Facebook page.

