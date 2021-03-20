Marquette County sting operation targets human trafficking

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office has announced the completion a sting operation to combat human trafficking and child prostitution.

In a press release Friday, the prosecutor’s office said it was a joint undercover operation involving the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the Marquette Police Department, the Michigan State Police, the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team, and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Few details are being released, but the prosecutor’s office is calling it, “an astounding success”.

More information will be released at a press conference next week.

