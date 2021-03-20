Keweenaw conservation group fundraising to buy land parcel

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A conservation organization in Keweenaw County is working toward purchasing a piece of land.

The Keweenaw Natural Areas (KNA) conservation group wants a 1,300-acre land parcel that would connect Conglomerate Falls and the Gratiot River Park.

Since December, the group has raised nearly $200,000.

Now, the goal is to raise the remaining 52,000 by March 31 to make the purchase.

“If we do that, those six parcels together create the Gratiot River Recreation Area,” said John Griffith, volunteer president of KNA. “[That’s] 1,368 acres with 2.6 miles of lakeshore, unbroken, and 3.4 miles of river, unbroken.”

The group is accepting donations that help to secure the Keweenaw’s natural and untouched areas.

