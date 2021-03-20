Advertisement

Hancock High School adds e-sports

Now, gamers can get their game on in the Finlandia E-Sports Training Center
Game on!
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Hancock High School can now practice e-sports on Mondays and Fridays.

Assistant Coach Nicholas Illescas said the team has been crushing their competition lately, too.

Lately, the teams have been playing Rocket League, which is a game where virtual cars play soccer.

“In our league, we play five games,” said Illescas. “Whoever wins the most out of those five games gets the whole series win.”

Hancock E-Sports Coach John Holladay said a partnership with Finlandia allows Hancock students to use the Finlandia E-Sports Training Center. Here, they are coached by gaming experts like Holladay and Illescas.

“We really train them to get the fundamentals of games down,” said Holladay. “[They] build the muscle memory that comes with it, and we’re really focused on teamwork because that’s the biggest thing that comes with e-sports.”

The team accepts hardcore gamers, as well as newcomers. The point is just for students to have fun doing something together that they all enjoy.

“It’s just nice that it’s a fresh start you can get into,” said Holladay. “There’s no travel cost, so you’re able to just play it in your home field all the time basically.”

In a pandemic, e-sports are a solid way to do something safe and exciting with people.

“I see e-sports being probably almost as big as the traditional sports,” said Illescas.

E-sports have only been school recognized in the area for about a month now.

With that, Holladay said he’s glad to be part of this new way to share his passion with others.

