Wildcats Women’s Soccer Drops Season-Opener

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team dropped a 7-0 road match to No. 1 Grand Valley State University in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play Friday evening.

The Wildcats were able to hold the Lakers to just two goals in the first half, but ultimately allowed five in the second half.

STAT LEADERS

Junior Caroline Halonen took three shots to lead the Wildcats, with two coming on goal.

Senior Isabela Cardoso, freshman Stephanie Trujillo, sophomore Aidan Senior, junior Natalie Stampfly, sophomore Evelyn Flor, and sophomore Isabelle Brusilow each tallied one shot.

The shots from Cardoso, Trujillo, and Flor were on goal.

Freshman goalkeeper Shenae Kreps got the start and collected six saves. Senior Allie Jones took over the duties in the net in the 59th minutes and grabbed three saves.

UP NEXT

NMU will return to action on Sunday at Davenport University. Kickoff for the GLIAC contest is set for 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.