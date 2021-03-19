Vaccine clinics are seeing a decrease in appointments since eligibility opened to young adults

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Memorial Hospital has experienced a decline in vaccine appointments since people in the 18 and older community now qualify to be vaccinated.

“When we first rolled out the vaccine, we started with the 65 and older,” Chief Nursing Officer, Christi Salo, said. “We put up a hotline and we had over a thousand people call within two days. When we opened the group up to 18 and older we had a couple hundred people call.”

Salo said the younger population seems more skeptical.

Even so, there were some patients like Karena Davis who were determined to get vaccinated.

“It was a matter of calling and checking in,” Davis said. “‘When can I get it?’ So, they finally said yeah now is the time.”

She received her first dose of the vaccine Friday and will return in four weeks for her final dose.

“It was real easy,” Davis said.

Clinics at Munising Memorial Hospital are three to four days a week and they’re taking about 100 patients a day. Each week the hospital receives about 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the LMAS Health Department.

“Our primary goal is to vaccinate all of Alger county,” Salo said.

To schedule an appointment you can call the hospital’s COVID-19 Vaccination Line at (906) 387-4111 or visit the LMAS Health Department’s website.

