Advertisement

US sets another one-day record for air travel

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. has set a new one-day air travel record since the pandemic started.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.4 million people at airports across the country Thursday.

The previous record, set only a week ago, was 1.3 million people.

In the last seven days, more than 8.8 million people flew. This weekend is typically a popular time for travel since many schools are on spring break.

Health officials are still warning Americans to avoid travel as COVID-19 cases surge in some states.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
MDHHS issues new orders on arena capacity, youth sports COVID-19 testing
Marquette County sting operation targets human trafficking
UPDATE: Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says ‘police impersonator’ was actual officer
Brian McEachern mugshot
State Police dispatch supervisor arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charges
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
MCHD says Lakeview Arena is possible COVID-19 exposure site

Latest News

Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
Biden, Harris comfort Asian-American community in pain
Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and...
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage