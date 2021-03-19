State Court of Appeals rules on Marquette prison assault case

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man who was sentenced for assaulting several Corrections Officers at Marquette Branch prison has lost his appeal, according to documents from the State of Michigan Court of Appeals.

David Lee Jamerson was an inmate in the Marquette Branch Prison since 1991. In 2016, Jamerson covered his cell with blankets, sheets and clothing. Jamerson threw a three foot long spear made of foil and paper at a corrections officer who was trying to deliver food to him. The spear hit the officer in the face, breaking his nose and tearing his cornea. According to the complaint, when more Corrections officers were called to remove Jamerson from his cell, Jamerson threw a liquid on them that officers believed was urine. Jamerson denied all of these allegations, and a jury trial found him guilty of assault against three officers, and dismissed charges from two officers.

Jamerson argued that the trial court used the length of his prior sentences against him as well as his history of throwing feces and urine at officers. He also argued that other comments made during testimony played on his previous history. The Court of Appeals rejected this claim because many of the statements that Jamerson took issue with were not admitted as evidence. Jamerson also argued that his trial counsel was ineffective, but the Court of Appeals disagreed with that claim as well.

The Court of Appeals upheld the verdict in the original trial.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.