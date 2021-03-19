Advertisement

State Court of Appeals rules on Marquette County unlawful search case

Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a Marquette County man who claimed unlawful search after an alleged shoplifting incident at a Wal-Mart.

According to court documents, Dennis Lee Swenor and another man were suspected of shoplifting by a loss prevention associate at the Wal-Mart in Marquette Township. Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Fergin-Kuehnl responded to the call and searched the other man’s belongings. When Sweenor did not consent to a search, he was arrested on a no-trespass order previously issued at the Wal-Mart.

After Sweenor was brought into custody, his personal belongings were searched and traces of methamphetamine were found on a scale in one of his backpacks. With a warrant, Deputy Fergin-Kuehnl found a syringe and a pipe inside a safe. The court of appeals’ decision was whether this evidence could be dismissed in a trial hearing against Swenor because the scale was found in an unlawful search.

According to court documents, the Court of Appeals ruled that “the written office policy on search and seizure did not address impoundment or search of personal property.” Therefore, the initial search of Swenor’s personal property was not warranted and the evidence can be dismissed.

