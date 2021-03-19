Advertisement

Start your spring garden early right inside your home

Queen City Seed Library has put together starting kits for growing herbs and vegetables.
The kits include all the essentials to start growing herbs early.
The kits include all the essentials to start growing herbs early.
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Though the ground outside isn’t quite warm enough to start spring gardens, the Queen City Seed Library is helping you start one right inside your home.

The organization has put together starting kits to help gardeners get a jumpstart on the growing season. Some of the included herbs are collards, onion, peppers, and thyme.

These kits have some essentials to start the plants inside and move them outside later.

The free kits can be picked up at a small station inside the Peter White Library. Sign up is required to take one.

A member of Queen City Seed Library Mike Riesterer says with food prices always rising, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared.

“We’re hoping that the community uses this as a springboard for thinking about food security and about taking a little more control of your food source,” says Riesterer. “We want to share that idea with as many people in the community as we can.”

Riesterer reminds those who participate to collect and save seeds from their plants for next year.

