Sign up for a weekly class at HOTplate Clayworks

By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Try hand building or wheel throwing at HOTplate Clayworks in Marquette.

The pottery and art studio offers classes and sessions to students of all ages and skill levels.

Beginners will learn the basics from a staff member while experienced builders can work independently.

If you’re not sure what to sculpt, Clayworks owner Melissa Sprouse has ideas for you.

“Each week we feature a project of the week for hand building. So if you’re not really sure what to do, we always have a featured project where you can walk in and we can teach you how to do it. Sometimes there are more involved projects like our sassy lady vase, we’ve got clay poppy bowls coming up, or some family hand bowls,” says Sprouse.

To sign up for a class or reserve your bubble booking, visit Clayworks’ website here.

