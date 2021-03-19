Public safety officer adopts cats he rescued from house fire

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In a feel good Friday story, a public safety officer has adopted the cats he saved from a house fire.

According to the Delta Animal Shelter, Escanaba Public Safety Officer Alex Moscatello has adopted sister cats, Valentina & Valencia, after he rescued them from a house fire recently.

The animal shelter says the cats were covered in soot when brought in to be treated, but found their forever home with Officer Moscatello.

“Talk about right place right time,” the animal shelter said in a Facebook post. “[Got to] love it when fate comes in to play.”

