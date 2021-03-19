Advertisement

North Central students learn about tapping maple trees

The students visited Olson Sugar Bush on Thursday.
Olson Brothers Sugar Bush sign.
Olson Brothers Sugar Bush sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Kindergartners from North Central Schools learned all about tapping maple trees today at Olson’s Brothers Sugar Bush in Bark River.

“I went ahead and showed them how to tap a tree, explain to them that we harvest of sugar water called sap out of the tree that is collected, in this case in pails,” said Jeff Olson, co-owner of Olson’s Brothers Sugar Bush. “I showed them our syrup evaporator that was running and we’re making syrup in front of them. They got to see sap coming off of the end, they got to see steam rising.”

The recent freezing temperatures at night and warmer temperatures during the day, this time of year is perfect for tapping maple trees.

“With freeze and thaw, you have an expansion and contraction of the moisture and gases inside a tree, causing negative and positive pressure which causes sap to run,” said Olson.

Olson has been collecting sap for more than 25 years.

“I started making syrup in high school cause I had worked for my uncle who owned this sugar bush and I just took an interest in it,” said Olson.

The sugar bush has about 9,000 taps on a vacuum tubing.

Even though many students say they’ve tapped trees before, they all seemed to have fun watching and, of course, tasting the sap coming out of the trees. The day ended for the students with ice cream topped with fresh maple syrup.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
MDHHS issues new orders on arena capacity, youth sports COVID-19 testing
Marquette County sting operation targets human trafficking
UPDATE: Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says ‘police impersonator’ was actual officer
Brian McEachern mugshot
State Police dispatch supervisor arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charges
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
MCHD says Lakeview Arena is possible COVID-19 exposure site

Latest News

Hair accessories at a craft show.
Spring Bling Craft show begins Saturday
Marquette County sting operation targets human trafficking
Game on!
Hancock High School adds e-sports
Outlined are the areas of interest. Courtesy of the Keweenaw Natural Areas conservation group.
Keweenaw conservation group fundraising to buy land parcel
Tax deadline extended to May 17
Tax deadline extended to May 17