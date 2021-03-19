Advertisement

NMU’s Leslie Warren to chair American Library Association committee

She will serve in the leadership role from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
Leslie Warren, Northern Michigan University dean of Library and Instructional Support, has...
Leslie Warren, Northern Michigan University dean of Library and Instructional Support, has accepted an appointment as chair for the final year of her two-year term on the American Library Association's Rural, Native, and Tribal Libraries of All Kinds Committee.(NMU)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Leslie Warren, Northern Michigan University Dean of Library and Instructional Support, has accepted an appointment as chair for the final year of her two-year term on the American Library Association’s Rural, Native, and Tribal Libraries of All Kinds Committee.

She will serve in the leadership role from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

The committee’s charge is to review issues and challenges confronting these libraries, collaborate with other ALA units addressing the needs of rural communities, and serve as an advocate for and partner with libraries serving rural, tribal and native populations.

Since Warren joined the committee, it has updated The Small but Powerful Guide to Winning Big Support for Your Rural Library, an online booklet with practical steps for advocacy and community engagement.

“I’m pleased that the Upper Peninsula is represented in this new edition,” she said. “Photos on pages 2 and 19 are from Portage Lake District Library in Houghton. Our next priority is to host a national summit for rural and tribal libraries, where we can discuss challenges, solutions and innovations. Next year we will probably develop and update resources for tribal and native libraries.

“Rural, native and tribal libraries have broad opportunities to support education, leisure, creativity and civic engagement in their communities. Individual libraries are frequently small, with limited resources, but together we can accomplish a lot and help our communities accomplish even more.”

View more information on the ALA’s Rural, Native, and Tribal Libraries of All Kinds Committee and its membership here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
MDHHS issues new orders on arena capacity, youth sports COVID-19 testing
Marquette County sting operation targets human trafficking
UPDATE: Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says ‘police impersonator’ was actual officer
Brian McEachern mugshot
State Police dispatch supervisor arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charges
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
MCHD says Lakeview Arena is possible COVID-19 exposure site

Latest News

Hair accessories at a craft show.
Spring Bling Craft show begins Saturday
Marquette County sting operation targets human trafficking
Game on!
Hancock High School adds e-sports
Outlined are the areas of interest. Courtesy of the Keweenaw Natural Areas conservation group.
Keweenaw conservation group fundraising to buy land parcel
Tax deadline extended to May 17
Tax deadline extended to May 17