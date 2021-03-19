NMU and Michigan Tech plan limited pre-pandemic practices for the fall semester

MARQUETTE & HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula universities are preparing for some aspects of normalcy to return to their campuses in the fall.

In Marquette, Northern Michigan University’s fall semester begins August 23. Chief Marketing Officer Derek Hall says the university is planning small steps toward pre-pandemic education, starting with a return to in-person instruction.

“We flipped to a total online format last March, and then fall semester and winter semester we’ve been more of a hybrid model,” Hall said. “To have faculty in front of students face-to-face, I think it’s going to be a really exciting time on campus.”

This semester, NMU’S residence halls are at approximately 80% capacity. Hall says that number is set to increase in the fall.

“Our admission folks have really noticed a pent-up desire to get on campus,” said Hall. “We have campus tours happening again, and it’s so fun to see families on campus and coming and seeing what we have to offer here at Northern.”

Hall expects the return to normalcy to be beneficial socially and academically, both for students and teachers.

“It’s very hard to learn online, and it’s very hard to teach online,” said Hall. “Great respect to our faculty and our students who’ve really stepped up and made it happen.”

In Houghton, Michigan Technological University is looking to make similar changes this August, with most classes and activities being held in person. However, Interim Dean of Students Joe Cooper says those changes may come gradually.

“Will we be completely back to how things were? Probably not,” said Cooper. “We hope to still have the majority of things in person, but we may still have some options so that we can be flexible with those delivery methods.”

Cooper says Michigan Tech is currently hosting campus tours as well. He encourages prospective students to schedule a visit to see what life is like at the university.

“Michigan Tech has done some amazing things this year with having our own COVID lab on campus, so we’re proud to be a leader right now and looking forward to hopefully giving you a great experience,” Cooper said.

