Munising ski trail could possibly close by next week

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter season at Valley Spur in Munising may come to a close by the end of next week.

The president of Friends at Valley Spur, Peggy Carberry, said there is usually two feet of snow this time of year. As of Friday, the ski trails only have 6 inches of snow.

If the snow cannot be maintained, they plan on closing the area for the season.

Despite having a mild winter, Carberry said tourism has been just as strong this year as previous years.

“We’ve had a great year at Valley Spur for tourism,” Carberry said. “Our numbers are still up where they always been. People are always loving to come to Valley Spur. They’re familiar with the area.”

Carberry said they will continue to groom the trails and keep Valley Spur open as long as there is snow.

