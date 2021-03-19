Advertisement

MCHD says Lakeview Arena is possible COVID-19 exposure site

Anyone who visited the arena March 14 between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has listed a Marquette arena as a potential COVID-19 exposure site.

According to the health department, anyone who visited Lakeview Arena at 401 East Fair Ave., March 14 between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their doctor if they develop symptoms.

The MCHD encourages all residents to pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Registration is now available for anyone 16+ in Marquette County. Pre-registration can be done at mqthealth.org.

Once available to you, an email will be sent to the address you used in your registration, which will contain a unique link for you to select an appointment time.

“This link will only work for the registered individual and can only be used one time,” MCHD reminded residents.” As always, we encourage everyone to practice standard COVID-19 prevention strategies such as mask use, social distancing, and frequent handwashing when attending gatherings or public events.”

