Marquette Mountain announces seasonal closing this Sunday

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain is wrapping up its final week of the season. The ski hill announcing its last day will be Sunday, March 21.

Warming temps and melting snow have been factors in the decision to end the ski season. Less-than-average snow and the pandemic have led to a challenging year for the mountain, but management says they’ve used the year to work on chair-lifts and the snow making system. They say on-line ordering really improved things.

“Once that happened, everything went faster, it went smoother, it was much easier for people to come and get their lift tickets, to pick up their rentals, I’m pretty proud of our staff in terms of how they pulled all this off,” said John Keating, Assistant General Manager for Marquette Mountain.

The Assistant GM also says if a major snowstorm comes through, they’d possibly reopen for a day or a weekend.

