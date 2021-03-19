Advertisement

Marquette County Medical Care Facility adjusts to new MDHHS rules

The Marquette County Medical Care Facility in Ishpeming.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Long-term care facilities are adjusting to new orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Marquette County Medical Care Facility says all visitors are being tested for COVID-19. Guests are escorted to a meeting room and kept six feet away from residents. If a resident and guest are both fully vaccinated and wearing masks, they are allowed to touch.

The MCMCF has not been able to fully resume group activities due to limited space for social distancing, according to risk manager and infection preventionist Krystal Heikkinen.

“We’ve been starting with a lot of projects like gardening that we’ve been doing in the solarium,” Heikkinen said. “Communal dining has been a little tough because we don’t have the space, so we have been doing communal dining on the hallways where they’re outside of their room, just because that’s the best way to space.”

On March 22, the MCMCF will switch its weekly testing to a rapid antigen test.

The facility reports 98% of residents have been vaccinated, along with 80% of staff members. Heikkinen says there have been no recent COVID cases within the facility.

